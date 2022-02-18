BREITBART:

A 12-year-old boy is accused of murdering a 70-year-old man during a December carjacking involving several young people in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday.

“The boy is one of three defendants under the age of 19 who are facing murder charges in connection with the killing of Chung Yan Chin, who police said was gravely injured in a carjacking just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 2,” according to the report. “Prosecutors say the youths approached the victim on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street and knocked him to the ground, then punched and kicked him in the face before stealing his vehicle.”

Chin died on December 21 after being hospitalized in critical condition with facial fractures and a brain injury, court documents show.

Last month, police arrested 18-year-old John Nusslein in connection with Chin’s death. An arrest warrant has also been issued for 16-year-old Qiyam Muhammad, “who remains at large,” according to the report.

Both the 12-year-old and Nusslein are facing charges for murder, robbery, weapons violations, conspiracy, and evidence tampering.

MORE AT BREITBART