A Texas sheriff is being blasted as a “bad leader” after his jail mistakenly set free 12 inmates this year — including three just this month.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the local jail is facing a “crisis situation” after two convicts were wrongly set free over a 12-hour period Thursday — and called on Sheriff Javier Salazar to get his act together, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

“He tells me he’s doing everything he can and I believe he’s trying but this many incidents over the last several months is unheard of,” Wolff said.

“We’ve been exasperated about this for some time now and the Sheriff is in charge of the jail but it’s getting to the point now where some drastic changes need to be made,” he added.

The judge suggested that Salazar hire a professional jail administrator to curb the mistakes. The sheriff said he would consider it.

“I hope he does more than just consider it,” Wolff said.