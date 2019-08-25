Breitbart:

Press freedom organizations in Mexico denounced the murder of yet another journalist who died from at least four stab wounds. The journalist had previously been the target of threats for his reporting on corrupt activities in Central Mexico.

Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) confirmed the murder of Nevith Condez Jaramillo. The journalist was stabbed to death. Authorities recovered the victim’s body on Saturday morning in the town of Tejupilco in the state of Mexico. The murder marks the 11th of its kind in 2019 and the 13th of its kind since Mexico’s current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018. Mexico’s CNDH is reporting that Condez’s murder is the 12th of 2019.