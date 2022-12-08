More than 1,100 New York Times employees are set to go on a 24-hour strike that begins on Thursday, December 8, at midnight, following the company’s failure to reach an agreement with the Times’ union.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and others are encouraging readers not to “cross the digital picket line” and boycott the Times for 24 hours while the union workers are on strike.

Bowman said:

Peace and love, everyone. Tonight at midnight, 1,100 journalists from the New York Times are going to be going on a 24-hour strike. Do not cross the digital picket line. Let us stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who are walking off the job in protest to make sure they earn the wages they deserve. Let us not cross the digital picket line. Let’s stand with them and tell your friends “do not consume their news from the New York Times tomorrow. We’ll get it from somewhere else but stand with our brothers and sisters in labor, peace and love.

NewsGuild of New York’s second vice president Amanda Hess similarly called for a boycott of the paper for one whole day.

“We’re asking readers to not engage in any @nytimes platforms tomorrow and stand with us on the digital picket line! Read local news. Listen to public radio. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak,” Hess tweeted.

The over 1,100 Times workers who plan to go on strike for 24 hours make up a significant portion of the roughly 1,800 people who work in the Times’ newsroom.

