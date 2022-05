NEW YORK POST:

An 11-year-old girl was killed on Monday after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting on a Bronx corner, police said.

The shooting took place at Westchester Avenue and Fox Street in Foxhurst just before 5 p.m. when two men drove by on a moped and opened fire, cops said.

Their target was a group of men also standing on the corner but instead, they shot the 11-year-old, who was visiting a nearby nail salon with a pal, according to police.

