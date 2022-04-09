BREITBART:

President Joe Biden has brazenly claimed over and over again to have no knowledge of his family’s corrupt business dealings for which his son Hunter is under investigation by the FBI for tax fraud, money laundering, and the violation of lobbying laws.

The White House has also insisted Biden never spoke to Hunter about his intertwined business dealings, though evidence of the Biden family business suggests otherwise.

According to former Utah U.S. attorney Brett Tolman, the Biden family business may reveal the core of an entrenched business enterprise, which could involve legal “predicates” for racketeering charges.

Here are 11 times Joe Biden played a role in the Biden family business over six years:

One:

In 2013, Hunter traveled to China with his father aboard Air Force Two. Before the trip ended, Hunter introduced Joe Biden to his Chinese business partner. Just ten days later, China issued Hunter’s firm a business license and the firm won a contract worth $1 billion. The New York Post reported:

Ten days later, Hunter’s company inked a deal with the state-owned Bank of China and created the $1 billion investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), according to reporting by Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and the best-selling author of “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.” A representative for BHR told The New Yorker in July 2019 that Hunter Biden introduced his father to Chinese private equity executive Jonathan Li during the trip. Li later became the CEO of BHR.

Two:

In 2014, photos show Joe Biden meeting with Hunter’s Mexican business associates, billionaire Miguel Alemán Velasco and his son Miguel Aleman Magnani, in the vice president’s office.

