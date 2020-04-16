AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS.COM

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said late Wednesday that 11 Iranian ships harassed multiple U.S. warships in international waters today, and captured the dangerous encounter in photos and a video. The USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Firebolt (PC 10), USS Sirocco (PC 6), USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) and USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) were conducting joint operations along with U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopters when the encounter occurred. The Iranian vessels came within 10 yards of the USCGC Maui’s bow, and 50 yards from the USS Lewis B. Puller. U.S. ships were forced to take action to avoid colliding with Iranian boats.

