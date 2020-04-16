NEWSMAX

A 106-year-old great-grandmother, thought to be the oldest patient in Britain to beat the novel coronavirus, was discharged from the hospital to applause from nurses and health workers. Connie Titchen, from Birmingham, in central England, battled the virus for just under three weeks and was given a clean bill of health by medics at City Hospital. “I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus,” Titchen said. “I can’t wait to see my family.” As Titchen was wheeled out, the hospital’s masked health workers lined the ward and cheered. Titchen told health staff she was looking forward to seeing her family and having a good meal. “I am hungry,” she said. Titchen was born in 1913 when George V, grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II, was on the throne. She was born before the Russian revolutions of 1917, lived through both world wars, and has now survived COVID-19. She was admitted to the hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia and diagnosed with COVID-19 soon afterward. But she battled the virus and won. Her granddaughter Alex Jones, 40, said Titchen had always been physically active, though she does have a soft spot for McDonald’s occasionally.

