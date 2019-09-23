BREITBART:

Democrat presidential candidates took part in the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Iowa Saturday, which featured thousands of sizzling steaks.

Their participation follows weeks of climate change alarmism from the presidential candidates, many of whom have signaled support for limiting beef consumption in order to combat what they say is a looming climate catastrophe.

According to reports, organizers were prepared to grill roughly 10,500 steaks plus 1,000 vegan burgers. Seventeen candidates attended the event, including:

Joe Biden (D)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Beto O’Rourke (D)

Andrew Yang (D)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D)

Julián Castro (D)

Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)

Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Tom Steyer (D)

Joe Sestak (D)

Steve Bullock (D)

Marianne Williamson (D)