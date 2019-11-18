CBS NEW YORK:

Ruth Kundsin proves the point that you are never too old. She’s 103, and just watching her workouts will make you tired.

She works with a personal trainer at the South Shore YMCA ever Friday. And on Friday, she let us in on her secret. “You’ve got to have something to look forward to. That is the secret,” said Ruth, who has plenty to look forward to.

Like her workouts at the Y in Quincy. “Oh, I love to come here. I like it because not only do you do exercise, but you meet people,” she said.

Ruth was born in 1916, when World War I was raging. She didn’t retire until she was 81 after a long career as a microbiologist. “I have 150 published papers and five books,” she said.