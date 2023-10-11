10,000 Mourners Attend Funeral of Brazilian Woman, 24, Slaughtered by Hamas at Music Festival

An estimated 10,000 people answered a call to attend the funeral on Tuesday night of Bruna Valeanu, 24, a Brazilian immigrant to Israel murdered by Hamas terrorists during the ongoing assault on Israel that began on Friday.

Valeanu was a student at Tel Aviv University and had lived in Israel for ten years when, while attending the electronic music festival Universo Paralello on Saturday, radical Islamist terrorists killed her and hundreds of others. Valeanu reportedly only had two family members in Israel, her mother and sister Florica, so her family posted a request on social media for ten men to attend her funeral.

Jewish law requires a minyan – a quorum of ten men aged 13 or older – for an official prayer service to take place; her family feared that Valeanu’s funeral would be unable to reach a quorum given her small family circle in the country.

