10,000 Expected at Tractor Protest Against German Government as Truckers Join Rebels

Monday is to be the biggest day yet for German anti-government protesters as thousands of tractors and now truckers are expected in Berlin as the workers who keep society fed and clothed push back against the green agenda.

German Police attempted to limit the impact of a huge protest against the coalition government’s anti-agriculture policies on Monday, saying they had set a hard limit on the number of vehicles permitted to attend. Officers on the outskirts of the city have been stopping muckspreaders and turning them around, preventing tractors towing loads of manure from entering Berlin, reports the Berliner Morgenpost.

Muck-spreaders have been used to great effect at farmer protests in European countries in the past, with then-viral footage showing streams of effluence being flung onto, and into, government buildings as a signal of dissatisfaction with ruling parties. Berlin Police said in a statement that “our colleagues have detected a load of feces… [these] vehicles will be excluded from the journey.”

