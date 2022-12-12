Video reports from El Paso, Texas, indicate that a record-setting large group of more than 1,000 migrants crossed the border overnight from Mexico. Border Patrol agents reportedly have more than 5,000 in custody with nowhere to place new migrant arrivals.

A video tweeted by @PSAFLIVE Monday morning reveals a steady stream of migrants crossing the border from Mexico into El Paso. The group of more than 1,000 migrants who crossed overnight is understood to be one of the largest-ever single migrant crossing events in U.S. history.

The crossings come in advance of this month’s expected end to Title 42 migrant removals and a visit to the El Paso area this week by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as reported by KRQE’s Border Report.

BREAKING NEWS: A huge migrant caravan of over 1,000 people crossed illegally into El Paso, TX last night, making it the largest single group ever seen in US. The city of El Paso reports Border Patrol now has over 5,000 in custody & has released hundreds to city streets. pic.twitter.com/NBoAypkZRd — PSAFLIVE (@PSAFLIVE) December 12, 2022

State police in Chihuahua, Mexico, escorted the migrants, hundreds at a time, from the cities of Jiménez to Juárez earlier on Sunday before the mass crossing, El Paso Matters reports. The migrants are reported to have traveled to the U.S. from Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Peru.

The Border Patrol Central Processing Center in El Paso is currently over capacity with more than 5,100 in custody on Monday, the news outlet stated. The capacity of the facility is approximately 3,500 migrants.

A live dashboard operated by the City of El Paso shows 5,105 migrants currently in custody. The report shows the release into the El Paso Community of 892 migrants with an additional 286 released onto the city’s streets.

