El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended groups totaling of more than 1,000 mostly Venezuelan migrants who illegally crossed the border near El Paso on Wednesday. The crossings followed a deadly fire in a Mexican immigration detention center that left at least 38 migrants dead.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good tweeted a series of photos of groups of migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry on Wednesday. Officials say the migrants crossed in smaller groups of about 20-30 migrants eventually totaling more than 1,000.

While the migrants crossed in smaller groups, the numbers quickly rose to more than 1,000. This required Border Patrol officials to surge additional agents into the area to process the migrants in a timely and orderly manner. This ties up Border Patrol resources and increases the opportunity for smugglers to move other human or drug cargo across the border in other areas.

Early this week, at least 38 migrants died in a fire that ravaged a Mexican immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Breitbart Texas reported. The fire began after protesting migrants allegedly set fire to mattresses. A leaked security video showed immigration officials leaving migrants behind locked doors as the fire and smoke engulfed the area behind the migrants.

