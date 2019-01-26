BREITBART:

Community workers from regions across the country with high-migrant populations, including London, Yorkshire, and the West Midlands, have said that they know of dozens of girls and women who have been subjected to the form of child abuse, with one survivor saying there could be as many as 1,000 victims, reports The Guardian.

So far, no official government study on the number of girls affected has been undertaken, and British police said they have handled no allegations of breast ironing.

One community worker, who wished to remain anonymous, told the newspaper, “It’s usually done in the UK, not abroad like female genital mutilation (FGM).”

She explained the process as being undertaken by women in the family, normally mothers or aunts, who place heated stones on pubescent girls’ breasts in an effort to “break the tissue” and slow their growth, some victims being as young as ten years old.

Breast ironing, originating from Africa — notably, Cameroon — and apparently still practiced by the region’s diaspora in the UK, is intended to make the girls less sexually desirable to men, allegedly protecting them from sexual assault and rape.