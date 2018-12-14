CBS SACRAMENTO:

A special letter mail carriers are delivering to hundreds of homes in Stockton will hopefully bring a little financial relief in the New Year.

The money is part of the city’s basic income pilot program. Stockton is the first city in the country to launch it.

The letter 1,200 people will be receiving over the next few days does not mean people will automatically receive money but it brings them closer to potentially being selected.

Stockton dad Jose Miranda works hard to save his money, but setting aside a small portion of his paycheck every other week can be a challenge. He says his expenses just keep piling up.

“Kids you know, my kids. I spend money on my kids the most, I think. And rent, in particular. Food and phone,” said Miranda.

Miranda lives in a neighborhood where the median income is at or below 46-thousand dollars. It’s one of the areas the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration program (SEED) is sending letters to people who may be eligible to get $500 a month with no strings attached.