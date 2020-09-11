Breitbart:

A group of 100 Orthodox Jewish rabbis from across the United States are urging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to end his association with the discredited Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) through its AmazonSmile charity program, citing the center’s so-called “hate map” which they say puts their community at risk.

The SPLC has repeatedly added mainstream conservative organizations to its map to besmirch their reputation and dox them for targeting from left-wing critics.

Fox News reported on a September 1 letter obtained from the Coalition for Jewish Values that said SPLC’s method for identifying so-called hate groups is “uniquely detrimental and even dangerous to the Jewish community:”

The letter charges that the SPLC “frequently vilifies groups based upon nothing more than their advocacy for biblically-based beliefs about sexuality and family ethics that were uncontroversial a generation or two ago.” It adds that the SPLC map omits groups “which ally with international terror organizations, openly glorify murder under the guise of ‘resistance,’ and frequently descend into clearly anti-Semitic expression.” “According to the SPLC, Christians can only incite hate, and Muslims can only be its victims,” the letter states. “Yet more Jews have been murdered in the past 50 years due to radical Islamic terror organizations than all those groups that the SPLC does mention — combined. This level of dishonesty directly endangers the Jewish community.”

