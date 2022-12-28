The amount of money the U.S. has given to Ukraine could be translated as $200 million for each congressional district in the U.S., Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) observed ahead of Congress ultimately passing the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which gives billions in taxpayer dollars to Ukraine.

“$100 billion to Ukraine. Let’s put that in perspective. That’s more than $200 million this year from each Congressional district,” Massie explained.

“What could your congressman have done for your district with $200 million? How long will the kids in your district be paying interest on this debt?” he asked:

Massie’s observation came ahead of both chambers of Congress passing the massive $1.7 trillion spending bill, which awards another $45 billion to Ukraine. That comes in addition to the $66 billion that U.S taxpayers have already given to the country over the last year.

As Breitbart News reported:

The amount would exceed by tens of billions the estimated average the U.S. spent per year on a full-scale war in Afghanistan, which had more than a hundred thousand U.S. troops deployed to the country at one point. The Biden administration has pledged to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

The $45 billion in the omnibus spending bill is actually higher than the $37 billion requested by the Biden administration for Ukraine aid.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has deemed aid to Ukraine a “number one priority” to Republicans.

