100 animals, including exotic, endangered species, seized from Long Island home

A Long Island man was slapped with thousands of dollars in fines after authorities discovered 100 animals, including a South African ostrich and other exotic and endangered species, inside his home, officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the feds, descended on the North Bellmore residence Tuesday night where they found the animals in the basement and backyard.

Authorities discovered 100 animals, including a South African ostrich and other exotic and endangered species, inside the man’s home. Humane Long Island

Among the discoveries were a lesser rhea, which is a South African ostrich, two peafowls and scores of chickens domestic ducks and geese, Humane Long Island said.

Authorities also seized an endangered tiger salamander, a giant African snail and a North American opossum, as well as a pair of prairie dogs, an Asian water monitor, a Savannah monitor, a Sulcata tortoise and multiple degus, the organization said.

Dozens of quails that were allegedly going to be fed to reptiles in the home were also rescued.

