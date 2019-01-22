NEW YORK POST:

A 10-year-old boy in Kentucky allegedly committed suicide because of the relentless bullying over his colostomy bag, according to reports.

Seven Bridges’ mother said she returned from the grocery store Saturday morning to find the fifth-grader hanged himself at the family’s home in Louisville, news station WHAS reported.

“I saw my son dead,” his mom, Tami Charles, told the news station. “That’s something in my head.”

Charles said Seven struggled with the bullies he encountered on the bus ride to Kerrick Elementary School, where he was taunted because of a bowel condition, news station WDRB reported.

The child was born with a medical defect that required him to undergo more than 26 surgeries and use a colostomy bag, his family said. Bullies reportedly often tormented him because of the smell from the condition.

Seven’s mom said the bullying became so severe that he planned to transfer schools next year.

“We would talk to him about having new friends and a new start,” Charles said. “He just had to get to the end of the year.”

The boy’s family said the school could’ve done more to prevent bullying in class.