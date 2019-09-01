ABC NEWS

A 17-year-old was arrested after 10 people were shot following a high school football game in Alabama, according to police. The victims in the shooting, which happened in Mobile, ranged in age from 15 to 18. They were rushed to area hospitals, officials said. No one died, according to authorities. Deangelo Parnell, 17, has been arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder, Mobile Police Department spokesman Laderrick Dubose told ABC News Saturday morning.

