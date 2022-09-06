A de Havilland DHC-3 Otter crashed in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, Washington Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the FAA. Ten people were on board and initial reports indicate no survivors.

The plane was owned by Northwest Seaplanes and operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes. It departed Friday Harbor (FHR) around 2:50 p.m. and was bound for Renton Municipal Airpor (RNT) when the crash occurred, according to a Coast Guard news release.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. PST that a float plane crashed with nine adults and one child aboard.

Reports indicate the aircraft could not be found. A search and rescue mission was initiated.

The Coast Guard conducted 26 search sorties, searching 1,283 nautical miles of track line covering an area of approximately 2,100 square nautical miles.

