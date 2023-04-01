NY Post

Onions, peaches and cold cuts, oh my — these are just some of the risky foods lurking in your kitchen. The latest study by Consumer Reports reveals the 10 kitchen staples most often linked to food recalls from 2017 to 2022, and some might shock you. The report notes that an estimated 48 million people become ill from salmonella, listeria, E. coli or other food-borne bacteria or viruses each year, leading to nearly 130,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. “We aren’t saying people need to avoid these foods entirely,” said CR director of food policy Brian Ronholm, who led the analysis. Instead, consumers should know the “importance of following best food safety practices with all of your foods, including knowing how to track, and respond, to food recalls when they happen.” Coming out ahead are leafy greens, such as those found in bagged salads, with 11 deaths, 614 illnesses and 50 recalls/outbreaks. E. coli and listeria are to blame, and CR says the likely culprit is water contaminated with bacteria from animal droppings that’s then used to irrigate crops. Much of the nation’s lettuce comes from California and Arizona, so one affected facility can lead to widespread problems.

