Ten people were killed and “at least” ten others were wounded outside Los Angeles when an unidentified gunman opened fire as revelers celebrated the Lunar New Year Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park at 10:22 p.m., police said.

The city of 61,000 is home to a predominantly Asian-American population and is home to a large number of Asian markets and restaurants, and was hosting the first night of its annual Lunar New Year Celebration when the mass shooting occurred.

A lone gunman had fled the scene, and it was unclear if his ghastly attack was targeted, or motivated by hate, officials said at a press conference Sunday.

“When officers arrived on scene they observed numerous individuals, patrons of the location, pouring out of the location, screaming,” Capt. Andrew Meyer of the La County Sheriff’s Dept said. “The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims.”

First responders found ten victims fatally shot at the ballroom dance studio on West Garvey Avenue.

“There are at least ten additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical,” Meyer said.

