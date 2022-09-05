At least 10 people are dead and 15 more have been hospitalized after two men went on a stabbing spree across Saskatchewan, Canada on Sunday, cops said as they searched for the killers.

Two suspects — identified by Canadian police as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30 — remain at large and were last seen traveling in the Regina area in a black Nissan Rogue, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The victims were found in 13 separate crime scene locations in the central Canadian province of Saskatchewan — largely within the James Smith Cree Nation, home to a large Indigenous community, and the tiny village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

The two men allegedly targeted some of their victims, while others were random, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP Rhonda Blackmore said.

“It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted and some may be random — so to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time,” Blackmore said at a press conference.

READ MORE