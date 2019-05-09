DENVER 7 NEWS:

An 18-year-old male student was killed, eight others were injured and two suspects were in custody in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the suspects – a juvenile and an adult – were believed to be students at the school. Spurlock said there were no other suspects in the case, but authorities were still investigating at the scene.

On Wednesday morning , Spurlock and other authorities released more details about the investigation and said at least one of the suspects would appear in court.

New information uncovered about shooting suspects

According to a source with knowledge of the investigation, one of the suspects is an 18-year-old senior who was a student at the school. According to a criminal background check, his only prior run-ins with the law include citations for careless driving and driving an unsafe vehicle.

Late Tuesday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old alleged shooter as Devon Erickson.

“We will not be releasing any photos at this time as it could jeopardize this critical on-going invest.,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “We still have interviews to conduct and we want to make sure we have the most accurate information.”

A source told Denver7 that investigators were using a bomb robot near one of the suspect’s vehicles because tactical gear was found inside. Authorities had found the vehicle in the parking lot of the school and were working to obtain search warrants for the car and the suspects’ homes.