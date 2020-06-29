KING5 – Seattle:

One man was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP) zone Monday morning.

Seattle police tweeted about the shooting near 12th Avenue and East Pike Street in Capitol Hill around 3:45 a.m. Police tweeted there were reports of two people injured.

Susan Gregg, a spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said two men with gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

One victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle from the CHOP around 3:15 a.m. The second victim was transported to the hospital by Seattle Fire Department medics and arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. One of the victims has gunshot wounds to their hip, arm, and the temple.

Gregg said the shooting victim that arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. died from their injuries.

No word on any suspect descriptions at this time.

Read more at KING5 – Seattle