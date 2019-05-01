NEW YORK POST:

One in four people don’t feel they have someone to confide in, according to new research.

Even after sharing their feelings, seven in 10 have held back how they really felt from a coworker, friend, or partner.

A study of 2,000 Americans examined how daily stressors can affect mental health and what prevents people from seeking out therapy and additional help.

The results revealed that nine in 10 people admit to downplaying their emotions so they won’t worry or burden a loved one.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BetterHelp, found that young people ages 18-30 are seriously withdrawn ‒‒ across the board they were more uncomfortable than people over 50 discussing money, job stress, parents, or friends with a partner.

Holding so many emotions back unfortunately causes those worries to manifest in physical ways.