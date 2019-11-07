CBS NEWS:

A quarter of borrowers who take out student loans end up defaulting within five years, while many of the people who pause or defer payments due to hardships end up paying more than they originally would’ve owed, according to a study from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

With total college debt at a record high $1.5 trillion, the findings highlight the challenges millions of Americans face in paying off their loans.

“We really need a repayment system that addresses this complexity and effectively leads to more positive outcomes,” said Sarah Sattelmeyer, manager of Pew’s project on student borrower success.

The report focuses on student loan borrowers in Texas, but reflects what is happening more broadly across the U.S., Pew said. Of 400,000 residents in the state who took out a student loan between 2007 and 2011, roughly 24% defaulted within five years. Nationwide, 26% of borrowers defaulted, Pew said.

Student loan borrowers who default on their loans can face serious consequences, including collection fees, wage garnishment and damage to their credit scores. Payments from federal programs, like Social Security or tax refunds, can also be withheld. A borrower is technically in default after 270 days of missed payments.