BREITBART:

During Fiscal Year 2019, which ended on September 30, U.S.Border Patrol agents and CBP officers apprehended more than 1,148,000 migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S., according to year-end numbers released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday in El Paso. The El Paso Sector witnessed the largest percentage increase of illegal border crossings in all categories.

The apprehension of migrants illegally crossing the border is at the highest level since 2007, when agents apprehended 858,638. The apprehension of family units was not tracked in 2007, but this year marks a record for the category–473,000. This number is nearly quadrupled 2018’s report of 107,490 migrant family apprehensions. Prior to that, there had never been more than 100,000 family apprehensions in a single year.

Apprehension numbers declined during the last four months of the fiscal year after peaking at 132,589 in May, according to previously published reports. This is due in part to new Mexican immigration procedures negotiated by the Trump Administration.



