A WARNING has been issued over a potentially dangerous shrimp species found in US waters.

Lurking just off the shores of South Carolina’s coast, the crustacean has a unique set of “thumb splitters” that can slice human fingers to the bone.

Mantis shrimp, with a unique set of “thumb splitters” that can slice human fingers to the bone, have been found lurking on the shores of South CarolinaCredit: Getty

Called mantis shrimp, the flattened, inshore creature can be eaten – but they don’t have much meat and it’s not considered good quality, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

As stomatopods, the creatures aren’t even technically shrimp. Instead, they are distant relatives of crabs, lobsters and shrimp.

They get their name because they appear like a mix between a praying mantis and a shrimp.

With over 450 species of mantis shrimp worldwide, they are a common sight seen in a variety of different colors and can grow anywhere from 12 to 15 inches in length.

