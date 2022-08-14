A GUNMAN opened fire at a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in Jerusalem – injuring at least seven people.

Two victims are in a critical condition following the horror attack in the Old City, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries.

The gunman opened fire at the bus while it waited in a parking lot near the Western WallCredit: AP

It is understood she has undergone an emergency delivery – with the newborn in a serious but stable condition as their mum fights for her life.

One man is being treated for gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The bus was waiting in a parking lot near the Western Wall – the holiest site where Jews can pray – when it was hit by a hail of bullets.

