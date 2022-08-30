A MONKEYPOX-positive patient has died in Texas as health officials probe whether the death is the first confirmed US casualty from the virus.

The adult, whose identity and gender have yet to be disclosed, died in Harris County on Sunday, officials announced.

Health officials said the person had “various severe illnesses” and are trying to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr John Hellerstedt raised the issue due to the patient’s “immunocompromised” condition: “Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems.”

“We are sharing this information to err on the side of transparency and to avoid potential misinformation about this case,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Monday.

“The best way for us to fight this virus is through vaccines. Our goal is still to get as many people who qualify vaccinated as quickly as possible – I have always felt that vaccines are the key to reducing spread.”

