THIS is the chilling moment one of Vladimir Putin’s nuclear bombers was caught flying close to the Ukrainian border in a major military escalation.

The TU-160 strategic bomber was seen in the skies over Western Russia amid huge pressure on the Kremlin over the sinking of the Moskva flagship in the Black Sea.

Videos today caught four aircraft – one used to carry nuclear bombs – over Kaluga region, between Moscow and the Ukrainian border.

The Defence Ministry in Moscow had not immediately announced the purpose of the mission.

Larger Tu-95s have been used a number of times to strike targets in Ukraine with non-nuclear weapons, notably Kh-55 and Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles.

Latest attacks by Russia have concentrated on major cities including Kyiv and Lviv.

