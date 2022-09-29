Inside supersonic plane that will get you from London to New York in 80 minutes at speeds of 2,486 mph

A NEW design has been unveiled for the Hyper Sting supersonic jet that would surpass the speed and size of the legendary Concorde.

Hyper Sting is a concept plane that could whizz passengers from London to New York City in just 80 minutes in the near future.

The plane would travel at a speed of 2,486mph – twice as fast as Concorde.

Measuring 328 feet long with a 168-foot wingspan, the aircraft is also nearly twice its size.

Spanish designer Oscar Viñals, who is behind the mock-ups, says 170 passengers could enjoy travel aboard the Hyper Sting.

“Concorde was a brilliant piece of machinery, a noble experiment, but it put too many emissions in the environment, too much noise into our communities, and was too expensive to operate,” Viñals told The U.S. Sun.

