BILLIONAIRE Mark Zuckerberg has revealed his thoughts on life and death in a recent podcast.

The Facebook founder and Meta Platforms CEO has plans to cure all diseases this century but has no desire to live forever.

Zuckerberg hasn’t had an ordinary life.

He founded Facebook when he was just 19 years old and became the youngest billionaire at just 23.

He recently told the Lex Fridman Podcast #267 that he thinks the meaning of life is for people to connect and create.

This is convenient as he owns many popular social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

He said: “Why does the Bible start there?

“It could have started anywhere in terms of how to live, but basically it starts with talking about how God created people.”

The Facebook founder claims to not fear death but he has admitted that he would worry about his family and wants to make sure they’d be okay.

He seems to like the idea of a long lifespan but not necessarily living forever.

He also claims to give a lot of money to projects that could help cure, prevent or manage all the diseases in the world.

The goal isn’t that no one will ever get sick, it’s more that global disease severity will hopefully be significantly reduced.

When asked about his intentions to use his wealth in this way, Zuckeberg told the podcast: “It was an intentional decision to not focus our philanthropy on like explicitly on longevity or living forever.”

He’s pledged 99% of the value of his Meta shares to make the world a more disease free place.

