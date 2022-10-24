A DAD is the first Brit to get microchipped with a bank card implant — letting him pay with just his hand.

Arnie Szoke, 40, forked out £350 to have the op in Germany.

The NHS healthcare assistant said cashiers and other shoppers have been stunned.

He added: “People ask how I can pay with my hand.

“The implant looks cool, but my wife would never have one.”

The chip uses contactless card technology, with ­magnetic fields transferring data to readers.

Surgeons open a pocket in the side of the hand for the safety pin-sized chip — just half a millimetre thick — then stitch it up within five minutes.

Father-of-two Arnie said: “Using the chip takes a bit of learning.

“It’s like a ­normal card but you have to be more precise with where you tap.

“It means I don’t have to keep a wallet with me all the time.

